Queensland mum 'cancels Christmas' by cling-wrapping tree and leaving 'naughty' kids a note

A disgruntled Queensland mother has threatened to "cancel" Christmas because her children were misbehaving.

The harried mum wrapped the Christmas tree in cling wrap and attached a note of warning from "Elsie the Elf', saying if the kids didn't stop being "naughty" Santa wouldn't visit this year.

"If you want me to keep visiting, a Santa visit and your tree and presents back, your behaviour needs to improve," the note reads.

"Santa is very angry and I'm disappointed.

The cling-wrapped Christmas tree. Source: Sunrise/7 News

"BE GOOD and say sorry to mum.

"You all have ONE week to improve. I'm watching.

"Elsie, Creepy McCreep Face."

The disgruntled mum's note. Source: Sunrise/7 News

After posting the picture of the cling-wrapped tree and note on her Facebook page, reactions from other parents were mixed.

"As a mother of 5, foster mum of 2, granny of 13 and a great grandmother, I say well done," one commentator wrote.

"It's great to see a parent in control."

Others thought the threat was a little too harsh, but in a later Facebook post the mum was unapologetic, saying her three kids had been "very well-behaved" as a result of Elsie the Elf spitting the proverbial dummy.

