Queensland mum 'cancels Christmas' by cling-wrapping tree and leaving 'naughty' kids a note

A disgruntled Queensland mother has threatened to "cancel" Christmas because her children were misbehaving.

The harried mum wrapped the Christmas tree in cling wrap and attached a note of warning from "Elsie the Elf', saying if the kids didn't stop being "naughty" Santa wouldn't visit this year.

"If you want me to keep visiting, a Santa visit and your tree and presents back, your behaviour needs to improve," the note reads.

"Santa is very angry and I'm disappointed.

"BE GOOD and say sorry to mum.

"You all have ONE week to improve. I'm watching.

"Elsie, Creepy McCreep Face."

After posting the picture of the cling-wrapped tree and note on her Facebook page, reactions from other parents were mixed.

"As a mother of 5, foster mum of 2, granny of 13 and a great grandmother, I say well done," one commentator wrote.

"It's great to see a parent in control."

Others thought the threat was a little too harsh, but in a later Facebook post the mum was unapologetic, saying her three kids had been "very well-behaved" as a result of Elsie the Elf spitting the proverbial dummy.