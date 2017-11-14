Perth Council pulls plug on Christmas lights over crowd safety fears

A Perth Christmas tradition - the turning on of the Christmas lights in the city - has been cancelled by the Perth council because of "safety concerns".

It's an 18-year-old tradition that gets bigger and bigger every year, loved by children and adults alike.

But now the City of Perth says the event draws too many people to the city.

Last year, 10,000 people gathered in Forrest Chase to watch the lights go on.

This year it won't happen, initially because construction work on a revamp of Forrest Chase was due to be underway.

While that work has been delayed, Acting Lord Mayor Gemma Green said: "We couldn't ensure the safety of all the people coming down."

A new event, called the Christmas Lights Trail, will feature installations spread across the city.

"It will mean more people can enjoy the Christmas Lights experience and it can be done very safely," the Acting Lord Mayor said.

A City of Perth spokesman told 7 News the council had not received any instructions to cancel the event from WA Police.

Instead, the decision was made through a council meeting vote.

As part of the changes, Perth's iconic 13-metre-high Christmas tree will move from Forrest Chase to Murray Street and there will be a "deconstructed" Christmas tree at Elizabeth Quay.

Similar safety fears have not stopped similar events from going ahead in the eastern states.

Brisbane and Melbourne will both host free parties later this month to light trees, while Sydney will host a free concert as the Martin Place Christmas tree is lit.