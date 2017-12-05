Can you tell what these VERY unusual Christmas tree decorations are?

With the countdown officially on until Christmas - a Brisbane snake catcher has come up with a scaly alternative to traditional decorating.

Elite Snake Catching Services posted images on Facebook showing snake skins draped over a tree - similar to how most people would probably hang tinsel.

"It's that time again people!! wishing everyone a safe and happy Holidays. This is our Christmas tree... as you can see we love our snakes a lot," they wrote on Facebook.

"These skins are from all our pet snakes. Let's see your trees."

Snake catcher Stew Lalor said the skins come from taipans, mulga snakes (king brown snake), large carpet pythons, scrub pythons and even a death adder.

He added his partner Lauren Rose decorated their tree and said it has at least 20 sloughs, or sheds, draped over it which have been collected over the past year.

"It's a bit of fun really," Stew Lalor told Yahoo7.

It's the second year they have decorated the tree this way and it might not be the last.

"It depends how many good sheds we get next year."

But it's not for everyone and could possibly leave some with more festive fear than Christmas cheer.

Hundreds of people have commented on the images of the unusual decorations, with some saying if they had chosen to embellish their tree this way they might have difficulty sleeping.

"This will give me nightmares," one person wrote.

"Oh no this makes my skin crawl," another said.

The snake catcher responded to one person online who called it creepy, saying "I was thinking along the lines of creative but hey, each to their own."

Others agreed it was innovative.

"Could save on decorating costs next year," one Facebook user wrote.

Another social media user suggested maybe it is more appropriate for another holiday.

"It would’ve looked so cool decorated at Halloween! All the jump scares you would’ve got."