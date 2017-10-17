News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Mother locked two-month-old baby in car so she could get 45-minute massage

Yahoo7 /

A mother who locked her two-month-old baby in a car for nearly an hour while she got a massage has been put on probation.

y7clips_cctv_strathfield
0:50

Suspicious fire at Strathfield
How a nationwide massage franchise is dealing with hundreds of sexual assault allegations
0:39

How a nationwide massage franchise is dealing with hundreds of sexual assault allegations
Robot masseuse hits the spot in Singapore
1:20

Robot masseuse hits the spot in Singapore
1707_1800_sa_massage
1:14

Massage parlour staff caught up in terrifying robbery
Some Dogs Do the Craziest Things
2:18

Some Dogs Do the Craziest Things
0623_1130_nat-BondiAssaults
0:17

Sydney doctor accused of sexual assault during massage treatments
0623_0500_sun-DoctorArrest
0:30

Sydney doctor arrested over alleged sexual assault
1025_1800_SYD-ChrisGayle
1:32

Former massage therapist weeps in court at Chris Gayle defamation trial
Pampered Pooch Enjoys Head Massage
0:52

Pampered Pooch Enjoys Head Massage
The Bold and The Beautiful - The Massage Table Incident
2:41

The Bold and The Beautiful - The Massage Table Incident
Lord Polak flees to hotel massage room to avoid reporter
0:24

Lord Polak flees to hotel massage room to avoid reporter
Muenster van attacker was known to police
1:12

Muenster van attacker was known to police
 

In August, the Queensland woman left the child in her car while she had a 45-minute aromatherapy massage at The French Beauty Academy in Robina.

The vehicle was parked under a tree with the windows wound up and the child was found in a distressed state.

In August, the Queensland woman left the child in her car while she had a 45-minute aromatherapy massage. Photo: 7 News

Emergency services were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to reach the child.

The court heard the 26-year-old had also locked her phone in the car and rescuers could not contact her.

The mother pleaded guilty in court and her lawyer argued she was "struggling with lack of sleep since the birth of her daughter."

The court heard the 26-year-old had also locked her phone in the car. Photo: 7 News

But Magistrate Kay Philipson found "there was no material evidence that she was suffering from Post Natal depression."

She sentenced the mother to nine months probation with no conviction recorded.

The mother will also have to undergo parenting courses.

She had the massage at The French Beauty Academy in Robina. Photo: 7 News

Back To Top