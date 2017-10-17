Mother locked two-month-old baby in car so she could get 45-minute massage

A mother who locked her two-month-old baby in a car for nearly an hour while she got a massage has been put on probation.

In August, the Queensland woman left the child in her car while she had a 45-minute aromatherapy massage at The French Beauty Academy in Robina.

The vehicle was parked under a tree with the windows wound up and the child was found in a distressed state.

Emergency services were forced to cut the roof off the vehicle to reach the child.

The court heard the 26-year-old had also locked her phone in the car and rescuers could not contact her.

The mother pleaded guilty in court and her lawyer argued she was "struggling with lack of sleep since the birth of her daughter."

But Magistrate Kay Philipson found "there was no material evidence that she was suffering from Post Natal depression."

She sentenced the mother to nine months probation with no conviction recorded.

The mother will also have to undergo parenting courses.