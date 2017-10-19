News

The woman who helps hoarders - and wants people to know they're not just 'lazy'
Student charged after filling roommate's bottle with toilet water

Yahoo7 /

A US student is accused of trying to contaminate her roommate's drink with toilet water.

The victim was complaining of weight loss and losing her appetite but couldn't figure out why.

She later learned via Snapchat that her roommate, Tierni Williams, had been giving her contaminated water over several weeks, Fox 17 reports.

The Tennessee State University student allegedly appeared in a video getting liquid from the toilet with a styrofoam cup, then transferring it into water bottles on her roommate's side of the dorm, according to the police document.

Tierni Williams. Source: Metro Nashville Police Department


Williams reportedly narrates during the video, laughing and using expletives while stating her roommate is "gonna get sick from this" and it's "nasty.

She is charged with adulteration of food or liquid and causing bodily harm.

