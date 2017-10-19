News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Weet-Bix shuns Smith as sponsors wait for answers
Where's the 'Weet-Bix Kid'? Steve Smith vanishes from sponsor's website

Mum was 'checking on' Brisbane grandma who allegedly slashed baby's face

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

The mother of the newborn slashed in the face had taken the little boy to Brisbane to "check up on" his grandmother before she allegedly carried out the attempted murder.

0327_1130_nat_stormydaniels
0:31

Melania Trump's comments on Stormy Daniels' interview
0327_1130_nat_bombthreats
0:28

Multiple bomb scares in Washington DC
0327_1130_nat_childcare
1:33

Childcare centres close
0327_1130_nat_wetweather
1:26

Over 40 rescued as rain drenches far north Queensland
0327_1130_nat_courtdriver
0:37

Suspected drunk driver to face court
0327_1130_nat_pensioners
1:46

Labor to protect pensioners
0327_1130_nat_russians
2:00

Australian Federal Government expels Russian diplomats
Far Cry 5 - Could video game happen in real life?
2:52

Far Cry 5 - Could video game happen in real life?
0327_0500_nat_diplomats
1:09

Australia to expel 2 Russian diplomats
0327_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:54

News Break - March 27
0327_0500_nat_trump
2:23

Melania Trump responds to Stormy Daniels interview
0327_0500_nat_diplomats
0:31

Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats
 

The infant was found with facial injuries at a home in The Gap on Tuesday morning and was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

While the baby's father was at home in Sydney, the infant and his mother visited the 64-year-old.

The baby and his mother were in Brisbane to "check on" his grandmother. Photo: 7 News

Police allege the grandmother slashed her grandson in the face and neck with a meat cleaver so badly paramedics feared he wouldn't survive.

She briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning facing a single charge of attempted murder.

The woman's lawyer did not apply for bail on her behalf.

Police allege the grandmother slashed her grandson in the face and neck with a meat cleaver. Photo: 7 News

Friends of the Brisbane woman said they had no idea she was capable of the alleged attack.

"If she was she never showed it to anybody round here, but i think its mental and I think she probably just snapped at something," Gillian Seale said.

Friends said she was "quiet and gentle," but had recently stopped going to neighbourhood events.

The woman is not required to appear when her matter returns to court next Wednesday.

The 64-year-old grandmother was taken from the home by police and later charged. Source: 7 News

Back To Top