Mum was 'checking on' Brisbane grandma who allegedly slashed baby's face

The mother of the newborn slashed in the face had taken the little boy to Brisbane to "check up on" his grandmother before she allegedly carried out the attempted murder.

The infant was found with facial injuries at a home in The Gap on Tuesday morning and was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

While the baby's father was at home in Sydney, the infant and his mother visited the 64-year-old.

Police allege the grandmother slashed her grandson in the face and neck with a meat cleaver so badly paramedics feared he wouldn't survive.

She briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning facing a single charge of attempted murder.

The woman's lawyer did not apply for bail on her behalf.

Friends of the Brisbane woman said they had no idea she was capable of the alleged attack.

"If she was she never showed it to anybody round here, but i think its mental and I think she probably just snapped at something," Gillian Seale said.

Friends said she was "quiet and gentle," but had recently stopped going to neighbourhood events.

The woman is not required to appear when her matter returns to court next Wednesday.