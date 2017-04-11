US woman charged with raping male taxi driver at knifepoint

News

Yahoo7 News

A woman in the US has been charged with raping a male taxi driver while another man held a knife to his throat.

Brittany Carter, 23, is accused of forcibly performing an undisclosed sex act on the driver in the early hours of the morning at Findlay, Ohio, near Toledo, on January 28.

Documents related to her case came to court last week.

''United sorry for 'reaccommodating' passenger by dragging him from overbooked flight
''Jody Meyer's family call for death penalty for her killer

Corey Jackson, 20, who remains at large and is also wanted for murder, has been indicted for aggravated robbery over the incident.

The Smoking Gun reports Carter and Jackson stand accused of raping the man, and then fleeing with $32 they stole from him.

A third man travelling in the cab will be charged once identified, police say.

Brittany Carter, 23, has been accused of calling for the cab and then raping the driver, while two other men were present. Photo: Supplied

Police said Carter, along with two dark skinned men, called for a taxi at about 4.25am. The attack occurred during the subsequent trip.

The 29-year-old victim from the Trinity Express Cab Service, who has not been named, was unhurt in the incident.

Carter is also facing two drug related charges from last year.

