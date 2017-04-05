News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Pictured: Huge python dines out on an unlucky crocodile

Yahoo7 News /

Wayne Chevis has seen snakes make a meal of just about everything that moves, and plenty of things that didn't, growing up in the Kakadu National Park.

Huge python defeats then eats salt water croc

Huge python defeats then eats salt water croc

But the ranger's son had never seen a snake swallow a crocodile.

He has now.

Wayne Chevis said he had seen snakes eat a lot of things, but crocodiles were a new menu item. Photo: Wayne Chevis via ABC

Mr Chevis told the ABC he was crossing the Kimberley River en route from Lake Argyle to Darwin when he and his fellow traveller spotted a writhing reptilian mess.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was a battle to the death between a freshwater croc and a large python.

"I've seen snakes eat crocodile eggs, and of course snakes eat turtles, and geese and other birds, lizards of course and goannas, but I've never seen a snake eating a crocodile," he said.


The python won, and won well.

"There were no injuries on the snake at all, so I think the snake had the upper hand completely in that little battle that was happening," he said.

Mr Chevis said the snake appeared to be as long as three metres and had easily accounted for its quarry on Sunday.

Back To Top