Police say chance of finding missing mum Elisa Curry alive 'remote'

Six days after mother-of-three Elisa Curry disappeared from her holiday home southwest of Melbourne, police say it's unlikely she'll be found alive.

The search around Aireys Inlet has now been scaled back with volunteers focusing on areas close to where she was last seen.

Police have been trawling the usually quiet town’s streets and combing bushland on what is the sixth day of searching for the mum.

"At this stage it's really about supplying answers to the family giving them some closure," Inspector Peter Seel said.

"The likelihood of finding a missing person alive, especially in the bush, is remote."

The mother-of-three was last seen by a female neighbour on Saturday night.

It's the last known sighting of the 42-year-old despite emergency crews’ best efforts to find her.

"After all the areas are looked at again today, we will withdraw the ground searching," Insp Seel said.

"That's not to say that search and rescue won't continue looking into things like rope teams down on to various beaches and snorkelers and divers into the ocean."

Elisa's husband David hasn't taken part in the search choosing to remain at their beach home with the couple's young children and receive private briefings from police each day.

"I imagine they're still struggling with this situation," Insp Seel said.

An information caravan will be set up next to the general store over the weekend in a bid to get any extra pieces of information that could help police work out why Elissa Curry disappeared.

In the absence of mobile phone data and CCTV of Elisa's last moments any piece of information, no matter how small, could help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.