News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Police say chance of finding missing mum Elisa Curry alive 'remote'

Jodi Lee
Yahoo7 /

Six days after mother-of-three Elisa Curry disappeared from her holiday home southwest of Melbourne, police say it's unlikely she'll be found alive.

The search around Aireys Inlet has now been scaled back with volunteers focusing on areas close to where she was last seen.

Police have been trawling the usually quiet town’s streets and combing bushland on what is the sixth day of searching for the mum.

Elisa Curry disappeared six days ago. Source: 7 News

"At this stage it's really about supplying answers to the family giving them some closure," Inspector Peter Seel said.

"The likelihood of finding a missing person alive, especially in the bush, is remote."

The mother-of-three was last seen by a female neighbour on Saturday night.

It's the last known sighting of the 42-year-old despite emergency crews’ best efforts to find her.

Inspector Seel said it's difficult to find a missing person, especially in the bush. Source: 7 News

PICTURED: Elisa's holiday home. Source: 7 News

"After all the areas are looked at again today, we will withdraw the ground searching," Insp Seel said.

"That's not to say that search and rescue won't continue looking into things like rope teams down on to various beaches and snorkelers and divers into the ocean."

Elisa's husband David hasn't taken part in the search choosing to remain at their beach home with the couple's young children and receive private briefings from police each day.

"I imagine they're still struggling with this situation," Insp Seel said.

The search in water will continue. Source: 7 News

An information caravan will be set up next to the general store over the weekend in a bid to get any extra pieces of information that could help police work out why Elissa Curry disappeared.

In the absence of mobile phone data and CCTV of Elisa's last moments any piece of information, no matter how small, could help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top