Baby taken from Western Sydney hospital as pedestrian knocked over by fleeing vehicle

The child, who is just days old, was taken from Blacktown Hospital by family members against the wishes of the department of community services.

The baby has been returned to hospital. Source: 7 News

While leaving the hospital, the car with the baby inside struck a pedestrian on Main Street

A 40-year-old male was knocked to the ground and suffered head injuries but the car did not stop, prompting an immediate call to police.

Minutes later the 47-year-old female driver returned to the scene where she was arrested.

The man was knocked to the ground in the escape attempt. Source: 7 News

The man is in a stable condition. Source: 7 News

Soon after the baby was taken to a nearby medical centre and was taken to Blacktown Hospital and is now in the hands of community services.

Police say they are talking to the mother and grandmother but the father is still on the run while the pedestrian is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

