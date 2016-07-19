Thugs threaten to kill girl, 12, in Melbourne car jacking

A 12-year-old girl has told of a shocking Apex Gang attack on Monday night in which she was pulled out of her family’s luxury car at St Albans and told she would be killed.

Police arrested 13 teens after a string of car thefts and robberies in Melbourne's west over the past week. Picture: 7 News

The gang of thieves pounced on the family while they were in their vehicle.

The 12-year-old said she was two terrified to be identified.

“First thing they opened was the boot so we can’t lock the door,” she said.

“They went to my dad’s car… door… they opened the door and threatened to kill everyone.

“So, like: 'We’re going to kill you if you don’t get out, give us your keys, give us everything'.”

The child was asleep in the back seat of the BMW X5 at 11pm Monday when the gang pounced.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

“So I just tried to scream really loud and they said, “Oh, get that baby out of the car,” and then they opened my door and pulled my collar and took my bag, and said, 'If you dare touch that bag I will kill you'.”

“They should go into jail for their whole life. That’s what they deserve. That’s what they should get.”

The young girl’s father was repeatedly kicked, ending up in Footscray Hospital.

Her uncle says the family is traumatised.

“This is just, you know, brazen,” he said.

“These guys – thugs. Thugs just terrorizing the community, the neighbourhood.”

Police arrested 13 teenagers over the attack, all of whom live in or near Melton. The youngest is just 13 years old.

The teenagers were arrested in relation to car thefts and a robbery on Monday night.

The arrests came after a home at George Street, St Albans was robbed at 11.30pm.

Three youths aged 13, three aged 14, two aged 15, two aged 16 and three aged 17 from Melton West, Brookfield, Kurranjang Cairnlea and St Albans, are being interviewed by police.

Some will appear before a Children’s Court at a later date.

The arrests come after a 17-year-old Taylors Hill boy and a 14-year-old boy from South Yarra were arrested on Sunday, accused of smashing their way into Caroline Springs home and stealing two cars on Saturday.

They have also been questioned over an aggravated burglary at a Taylors Lakes home Sunday morning, where vehicles were also stolen.

Victoria Police has escalated its response to home invasions and carjackings across the state by allocating additional resources to prevent, deter and investigate these incidents, a police spokesperson said.

"Day and night patrols are being conducted at high risk locations to prevent offences taking place."

Moe than 75 people have been arrested since Operation Cosmas began in May.

Anyone with any information on these robberies is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.