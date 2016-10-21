Libertarian senator told rally he would let police 'bleed to death' on road side

Video has surfaced of a controversial senator at the centre of Australia's latest gun debate in which he said he would be happy to let police "lie on the side of the road and bleed to death".

The video published by Fairfax shows Liberal-Democrat Senator David Leyonhjelm speaking outside Queensland's Parliament in late 2013 at rally over the state's controversial anti-bikie laws.

A proud shooter of guns and words, then senator-elect Leyonhjelm took the opportunity rail against the Vicious Lawless Association Disestablishment law's potential to prevent lawful gun users from gaining licenses.

The libertarian said the laws could drive a wedge between police and members of the public.

He was announced to the crowd as former Liberal Party member who quit "in disgust" following the introduction of the Howard-era gun laws, then some of the strictest in the world.

"For myself, I am never going to help someone who thinks it's OK to pull me up, search me and threaten me with jail if I don't answer their questions, merely because I ride my motorcycle in company with a couple of other people.

"The police and the public, at least the motorcycle riding public, are on a collision course and they wonder why no one comes to their aid when they are in trouble," he said at the rally.

"If that's what they think, they can lie on the side of the road and bleed to death."

While it could be taken as an over-egged bit of rhetoric, the rally cheered the statement.

A spokesperson for the senator told Fairfax on Friday said he was a "libertarian who wishes no ill will on anyone, with the possible exception of authoritarians who would treat law abiding people like criminals".

The spokesperson added Mr Leyonhjelm was "fed up by governments all over Australia that tell people who are doing no harm to others how to live their lives".

In 2015 the Police Association of NSW called for Mr Leyonhjelm to be sacked after he criticised the police force's approach to Western Sydney Wanderers fans at an A-League game.



"The police are not our masters. They are our servants and I think they should remember that," he said in November.