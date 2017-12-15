News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Perth man in Thailand scooter crash dies (clone 39785548)
Australian man, 36, dies almost two weeks after scooter crash in Thailand

Man's desperate attempt to escape high-rise inferno

Yahoo7 /

A man was filmed making a desperate attempt to escape a burning 23rd-floor apartment of a residential building by hanging off the side of it.

Orcas Spotted Swimming in Seattle
0:56

Orcas Spotted Swimming in Seattle
Residential Building Destroyed by Blast in Idlib
1:21

Residential Building Destroyed by Blast in Idlib
Trump pledges to decide swift response after suspected Syrian chemical attack
1:48

Trump pledges to decide swift response after suspected Syrian chemical attack
Trump Top Adviser Downplays Trade War with China
1:29

Trump Top Adviser Downplays Trade War with China
Cop hunt after middle-aged man punch to the ground
0:42

Cop hunt after middle-aged man punch to the ground
Grand National in numbers
0:56

Grand National in numbers
Man City v Liverpool: Champions League preview
1:23

Man City v Liverpool: Champions League preview
Mattis Not Ruling Out Military Strikes in Syria
0:39

Mattis Not Ruling Out Military Strikes in Syria
Stocks rally as Trump tweet eases trade war fears
1:45

Stocks rally as Trump tweet eases trade war fears
0409_1800_wa_exports
1:41

Federal Government under increasing pressure to ban live exports
Wacky wife-carrying race kicks off in UK
0:40

Wacky wife-carrying race kicks off in UK
Growing up in the world's largest refugee camp
2:10

Growing up in the world's largest refugee camp
 

In the video the apartment is already going up in flames as the man hangs off the side, trying to find a way to move away from the blaze.

In the footage shot in southwestern China's Chongqing on December 13, the man dangles from the side of the building as the fire inside rages.

The man can be seen hanging off the side of the building as it begins to burn. Source: Supplied

Debris begins to fall off the apartment and the cladding starts to melt and drip down on to him.

Barefoot, the man attempts to break the glass of the apartment below his by kicking at the window.

But firefighters soon arrive to break the glass and pull the man inside.

Debris started to fall off and the cladding started to melt while the man was still trapped. Source: Supplied

The man reportedly was lucky enough to have only suffered scratches and was sent to hospital.

After half an hour, the fire was extinguished. The reason for the fire is under investigation.

Back To Top