WATCH: Subway manager grabs bread out of rubbish bin to serve to customers

A concerned Subway employee secretly filmed his boss taking a bread roll out of the bin to serve to customers in the UK.

Secret video shows Subway worker grabbing bread out of a rubbish bin to serve to customers

The video shows the manager take food from the bin after another employee threw away a roll.

"We're already short of bread," the manager is heard saying.

The video was believed to have been shot earlier this year and prompted a visit from an environmental health officer, The Mirror reports.

Numerous other problems were found at the Rugby store in Warwickshire.

A spokesman told The Mirror an environmental health officer visited the store on Thursday, October 12.

"A report from the inspection has now been sent to the manager, along with a food safety warning letter.

"Following the issuing of the warning letter, a further inspection will take place to check the restaurant has addressed the food hygiene issues raised."

The visit also prompted the store's food hygiene rating to be downgraded.

A spokesman for Subway said the video was "historic" and added the store is challenging the updated hygiene rating.

"Subway stores have very strict food safety and hygiene procedures to ensure that customers are served products to a high standard," the spokesman said.

"This video relates to a historic incident, which has been fully investigated.

"We are disappointed with the updated rating received by Environmental Health Officers and the store is challenging this."

There is yet to be a follow up visit from the health officer.