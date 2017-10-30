Snake bite warning: Why you're more likely to be bitten at home than in the bush

It's been revealed that Australians are more likely to be bitten by snakes closer to home than in the bush.

A new study from The Royal Flying Doctor Service is warning Australians to be careful around the home as snakes start slithering out of hibernation.

The organisation advises that if you're bitten by a reptile, you should keep movement to a minimum to prevent venom being spread throughout the body.

You also no longer need to identify the snake that bit you as all bites can now be treated with one type of anti-venom.

Senior Flight Nurse at the RFDS said the study is "timely".

“The publication of this study is very timely as the warm, dry winter and sudden rise in temperatures has brought snakes out early this year,” she said.

“As venomous snakes are found in every state and territory we urge everyone, not just those in the warmer Outback locations, to be vigilant.”

The study found most snake attacks occur near houses, not in the bush.

Half of all bites occurred while people were out walking (in residential areas), with gardening and trying to catch a snake the most common other scenarios.

There are around 3,000 reported snake bites each year in Australia, resulting in 500 hospital admissions and an average of two fatalities, the organisation has found.

In those attacks in which the snake was positively identified, the brown snake was the most common biter at 41 per cent, followed by the tiger snake at 17 per cent and red-bellied black snakes at 16 per cent.

Common symptoms that you've been bitten by a snake include an unexplained collapse, vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding or paralysis.