Hero dad with bullet lodged in neck unable to pay medical bills after saving 30 Las Vegas lives

A heroic man credited with saving 30 lives during the vicious Las Vegas massacre has been told he will likely live the rest of his life with a bullet in his neck.

Jonathan Smith, a 30-year-old photocopier repairman, was hit in the neck after returning to the crowd during his efforts to save as many people as possible.

The Washington Post reports the father of three was celebrating his brother's 43rd birthday at the country music festival when Stephen Paddock began his murderous crime from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower across Las Vegas Boulevard.

While he initially turned his attention to trying to protect his family, nine of whom were at the show, he is now being hailed a hero for saving many more.

“I don’t see myself that way,” he told The Post.

“I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

He could not save himself from being hit, although he is still among the lucky ones who could walk away following their injuries.

Smith was struck in the neck as he returned to try to help guide more people to safety away from the open field.

“I couldn’t feel anything in my neck. There was a warm sensation in my arm,” he said.

The wounded Smith was loaded into the back of ute with others hit by Paddock’s bullets and taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He was later re-united with his family, all of whom survived.

Smith’s loved ones are now desperately trying to raise money to help the injured hero pay his medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has been established by his sister Tiffany Jones. Donations had eclipsed their modest $7000 target and, as of midday Wednesday, were approaching $40,000.

“Jonathan was shot during the Las Vegas Massacre while trying to secure the safety of others,” Tiffany wrote.

“According to witnesses, he helped save dozens of lives ushering people to safety before he too was shot and wounded.

“He is currently unable to support his family as a result of this horrible event as his body requires time to heal from such an injury.

“In addition to this, he will need to pay medical expenses - much of which will need to come out of pocket.”