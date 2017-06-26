Restaurant worker claims she was sacked for refusing to wear a bra

A woman claims she was sacked from UK restaurant Bird and Beer over her refusal to wear a bra at work.

Kate Hannah claims a person at the bar made an "inappropriate sexual remark" about her during a shift, and her manager saw "it fit to deal with the situation by telling me that I'm not allowed to work unless I'm wearing a bra".

She took to Facebook over the weekend to vent her "disgust" and "sadness" at the incident.

"So I've just got home after being sacked from my job, for refusing to wear a bra," she wrote. The restaurant denies she was sacked.

She said the incident left her feeling "body shamed and completely shocked".

"This was said to me infront of three other staff members and customers, leaving me feeling body shamed and completely shocked that the blame was being put onto me that I had been sexually harassed at work."

Ms Hannah claims she was called "stupid, silly and over the top" when she told her manager she was upset.

Her post has been shared more than 500 times.

The restaurant was forced to turn off the comments section on its Facebook page after the allegations ignited fury on social media.

Some were so outraged they began leaving bad reviews for the establishment on Google.

Bird and Beer released a statement denying the claims.

"We can confirm that no employees have been dismissed from the company regarding these allegations," the statement read.

"We have a duty of care to protect all of our employees from any discrimination or sexual harassment within the work place and we take any comments towards our employees very seriously and act upon them immediately in a professional manner."

In her post Ms Hannah claimed the incident was handled in an "unprofessional manner".

"I am absolutely disgusted, with the unprofessionalism, and blatant lack of respect for my right as a woman to wear whatever makes me personally comfortable," Hannah wrote.

"Nobody should EVER feel the need to hide themselves in order to stay away from unwanted sexual comments/behaviour. Feel so Sad."

Hundreds of people have commented on the original post with comments of support including "this is absolutely digusting, I don't understand", "As a woman, it's your choice", "You like fine without a bra", and "All women should be braless".