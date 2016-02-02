Accused rapist leaves 11-year-old victim notes demanding 'sex acts'

A man accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter over four years left notes for her demanding she perform sex acts on him.

The notes also allegedly contained an ultimatum from the stepfather threatening to rape her if she resisted.

The graphic notes were seized during a police raid on the girl’s family home on Brisbane’s outskirts on January 21.

The raid followed a complaint from the girl’s mother after she allegedly discovered the notes and recognised the handwriting belonged to her daughter and her defacto husband.

Police will allege the girl was forced to write back to her stepfather confirming whether she agreed to perform the acts.

Detectives from Brisbane’s Inner-West Child Protection Investigation Unit interviewed the girl and her mother.

The man allegedly started sexually abusing his stepdaughter four years ago when she was just seven years old at their family home on Brisbane’s outskirts.

Police will allege the man, 29, told his stepdaughter the sexual acts were “role playing”.

The notes were allegedly regularly left on the girl’s desk in her room and the sexual abuse took place when her mother was not at home.

Police are also forensically examining a mobile phone belonging to the man after they retrieved it from a local pawn shop.

The man, who cannot be identified under Queensland laws, was interviewed by detectives and charged.

Last month he appeared in the Richlands Magistrates Court on 10 counts of indecent dealing with a child under 12, six counts of rape, one charge of a grooming a child and two counts of involving a child in making child exploitation material.

Police also charged the man, who works in the car industry, with drug related offences after seizing cannabis and utensils.

The man was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates court on February 17.

