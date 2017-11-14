WATCH: GoPro keeps filming as lava drips down over it

A man’s GoPro filmed its brush with a fiery death when it was nearly consumed in the lava flow of Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano.

The camera kept rolling as the lava poured down on to it as it went up in flames.

The ooze of molten rock, burning between 700 and 1200C, nearly claimed the camera when its owner Erik Storm was distracted.

Luckily the GoPro was saved and it still worked after chipping away the solidified lava, “although not a well as it did before,” Storm told the photography blog PetaPixel.