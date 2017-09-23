WATCH: Woman abuses war veteran for having 'disgusting' companion dog in 'nasty' restaurant

A furious restaurant customer has unleashed an expletive-riddled rant over a war veteran's service dog.

'It's disgusting': Woman abuses war vet for having PTSD dog in restaurant

Ciara Miller was filmed screaming at staff and customers as to how "nasty" it is to have a dog inside the restaurant.

Retired US Army Master Sgt Bill Austin was inside Kathy's Crab House in Delaware City with his Great Dane.

The dog was wearing a vest indicating it's a post traumatic stress disorder service dog but that explanation did little to calm Ms Miller.

"I'm leaving because the food is nasty and there's a dog," she screamed.

Others patrons rushed to the war vet's defence with one woman screaming "he's alive because he fought for our country".

"Congratulations… my husband's dad did too, what's your point?" Ms Miller replied.

Ms Miller said she'd been subjected to racial slurs before the camera was turned on, however Sgt. Austin said no one inside the restaurant said anything racial.

The three-minute rant has since received more than 1.2 million views.

Today's top videos