Dating show contestant committed suicide after losing dream job because he 'took time off to film show'

A dating show contestant took his own life after he was fired from his dream job at a chocolate shop because he took time off to go on the programme, an inquest has found.

After filming of the British show Take Me Out last year, 22-year-old Charlie Watkins committed suicide.

The criminology graduate had been working at the York Chocolate Story for a “few months” but was sacked after taking four days off to go to the studio in Kent for filming.

Charlie’s twin brother, Harry, revealed in the York Coroners’ Court that he missed calls from work, as he couldn’t have his phone with him whilst filming.

When he returned to York, Charlie was was terminated as he was still in his probationary period, his brother said.

Charlie’s housemate Swabir Abdul Rahmam told the inquest: “He really loved his job at the chocolate factory – he was happy.

“But when he went to go film for the Take Me Out TV programme, he lost his job – they terminated his contract.

“He then had nothing to do apart from stay around the house and play on the XBOX and Playstation.”

Charlie’s family and friends confirmed the young man had a history of self-harm and depression.

His psychiatrist Vivienne Sabre said that Charlie was “the life and soul of every party, but would suddenly retreat into the back of his mind moments later”.

Charlie filmed for Take Me Out last year, winning a date with Jo-Tara, with the episode broadcast in April in memory of Charlie, with the family’s permission.

Tweeting at the time, host Paddy McGuinness wrote: “Tonight’s Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie. A fantastic lad who I’m sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends and family. RIP.”

Charlie was found dead in his bedroom on March 13 after his flat mates broke down the door, with his housemate telling the inquest “felt his body and it was cold”.

“I knew Charlie was dead – panic then set in and I called for an ambulance,” Rahmam said.

It had previously been revealed that Charlie struggled with depression after losing his mother at the age of nine, before going on to lose his grandmother, grandfather and auntie within a five-year period.

Ruling suicide, coroner Rob Turnbull concluded the inquest with: “Charlie was witty, charming and a considerate young man – that is what people thought of him.

“He was all but a popular young man and it was in a sad set of circumstances his life was to end the way it did.”

Charlie’s brother added: “I didn’t know he was still struggling with our mother’s death.

“I also noticed some laceration marks on his arm about a year ago when we went to the gym, but he just told me to mind my own business.

“We thought he had got better.”

Speaking in a statement, York’s Chocolate Story said: “Charlie Watkins was employed by York’s Chocolate Story from 17 October to the 25 November 2016.

“Although Charlie only worked for us for a short time (five weeks), he was a well-liked and sociable member of the team. Due to filming commitments with Take Me Out Charlie was unable to complete his probationary period.

“The team here were shocked and saddened by the news of Charlie’s passing and made a donation to Mind – Mid & North East Essex in Charlie’s memory.

“Our deepest condolences go out to all of his family and friends.”

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800