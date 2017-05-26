Chilling details emerge of how Van Breda family was slaughtered

News

Tattooed men hold key to mystery of hotel room found splattered with blood
Former Perth schoolboy Henri Van Breda is on trial in Cape Town, accused of killing his parents and younger brother and trying to kill his sister with an axe at their luxury home.

A pathologist told the court his father had no defensive injuries and was most likely caught unaware from behind.

The axe allegedly used in the Van Breda family murder. Source: Supplied

His younger brother and mother had wounds on their fingers indicating they had tried to block the strikes from the axe, the court heard.

The expert witness concluded they all died from head injuries.

The injuries presented by the pathologist. Source: Supplied

Van Breda's call to emergency services has been heard in court. Source: AP

The 22-year-old former West Australian has pleaded not guilty to the murders, telling a South African High Court a "laughing masked intruder" was responsible for the attack in which three family members were killed.

The emergency operator who took the call recently told the court it was the "weirdest ever" and at first thought it was a prank.

The Van Breda family moved back to South Africa in 2014 after spending seven years in Perth.

Martin van Breda, 55, his wife Theresa, 54. Source: Facebook

Van Breda, a former Scotch College student, is accused of murdering his family with an axe. Source: AAP

