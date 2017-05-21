Exclusive: Cassie's fiancé flees Colombia in fear of his life ahead of explosive interview

News

Lawyers for the Australian prisoner tried to stop the interview from being shown, but late Sunday afternoon their injunction application made to the Supreme Court was dismissed.

WATCH AT 8.30: Accused cocaine smuggler Cassie Sainsbury's fiancé breaks his silence to Sunday Night 

As lawyers fight for Cassie Sainsbury in Colombia, it was an advertisement for Seven's Sunday Night programme that ignited her legal team back home – specifically, comments from the alleged drug mule herself.

Her lawyers argued comments made by Ms Sainsbury would jeopardise not only her life, but also her family's.


Accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury and her fiancé Scott Broadbridge. Source: Sunday Night

The 22-year-old South Australian's lawyers also tried to suppress comments made in phone conversations with fiancé Scott Broadbridge, who was also interviewed by Sunday Night.

When asked how Ms Sainsbury came "to work for them", Mr Broadbridge said "can we stop... I don't want to mention" them.

Source: Sunday Night

Details of Ms Sainsbury's comments were so sensitive that Justice John Sackar closed the court so arguments could be made in private.

He said if there was even a shred of suggestion airing the material would endanger her life, he would shut it down. He did not.

Source: 7 News

Source: 7 News

"I propose to dismiss the application," the judge ruled.

"There will be no restraint on Channel Seven on their Sunday Night broadcast this evening."

Scott Broadbridge left Colombia on Sunday fearing for his life while fleeing a country that has reportedly identified him as a person of interest in his fiancé's drugs case.

