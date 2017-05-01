'No he's asleep': Mum shown footage of boyfriend carrying dead son's body as he 'reaches for pizza'

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: grieving mother has watched sickening footage of her former lover carrying her dead baby’s body as he calmly reaches for a slice of pizza.

Roxanne Lewis-Randall appeared on US TV show Dr Phil, breaking down at the sight of Bert Franklin holding little Lincoln’s body, moments after he allegedly slammed his head into the ground in an Oklahoma home.

The heartbroken mother was told Lincoln "was asleep" unaware he had suffered a fatal head injury.

"Lincoln was laying on the couch, looking up at the TV, so I went to walk around to give him his pacifier and Bert was on the other couch,” Ms Lewis-Randall said.

"He was like 'no he's asleep', so I put his pacifier on the arm of the couch and went back upstairs.

"I guess that's when he picked up Lincoln and carried his body around. So he carried him into the kitchen, got another piece of pizza, and eventually takes him to my room and lays him on my bed."

Holding back tears, she then recalled the moment she discovered Lincoln’s “limp”, lifeless body when she attempted to feed him at 2am.

She desperately rushed the 19-month-old to hospital where he was diagnosed with skull fractures and brain damage before he was flown to another hospital in Tulsa.

Lincoln’s injuries were too severe and he died not long after.

Detectives said Franklin's alibi was inconsistent with the evidence in the case, and he is set to stand trial for murder from September 25, 2017.

News break - May 1