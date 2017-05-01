News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
Young father's warning after losing limbs to meningococcal

'No he's asleep': Mum shown footage of boyfriend carrying dead son's body as he 'reaches for pizza'

Yahoo7 News /

WARNING, DISTRESSING CONTENT: grieving mother has watched sickening footage of her former lover carrying her dead baby’s body as he calmly reaches for a slice of pizza.

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
2:02

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
0308_tde_safety
5:43

How parents can protect children from inappropriate online content
13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
3:38

13-Year-Old Contortionist Transforms Into Alien For Performance
0301_tde_smith
6:16

Jessica Smith's journey to self-acceptance
0228_tms_cankles
3:28

How to get rid of cankles
0224_sun_antidepressants
1:43

Antidepressants ARE effective, major international study shows
WHO Says Rohingya Refugees Face 'Huge Risk' as Monsoon Season Approaches
2:19

WHO Says Rohingya Refugees Face 'Huge Risk' as Monsoon Season Approaches
The Talk - Dr. Phil Spills on Recent Presidential Talk with Oprah!
1:17

The Talk - Dr. Phil Spills on Recent Presidential Talk with Oprah!
The Talk - Dr. Phil to Sharon Osbourne: "We're Going to Need a Bigger Syringe Than That..."
0:27

The Talk - Dr. Phil to Sharon Osbourne: "We're Going to Need a Bigger Syringe Than That..."
The Talk - Friday's Preview, February 2nd
0:10

The Talk - Friday's Preview, February 2nd
0306_1800_SYD-RugbyAbortion
2:13

Woman hits back against Gould, Cartwright
Officials warn about the dangers of hot cars
1:18

Officials warn about the dangers of hot cars
 

Roxanne Lewis-Randall appeared on US TV show Dr Phil, breaking down at the sight of Bert Franklin holding little Lincoln’s body, moments after he allegedly slammed his head into the ground in an Oklahoma home.

The heartbroken mother was told Lincoln "was asleep" unaware he had suffered a fatal head injury.

"Lincoln was laying on the couch, looking up at the TV, so I went to walk around to give him his pacifier and Bert was on the other couch,” Ms Lewis-Randall said.

Bert Franklin is accused of murdering little Lincoln Lewis-Randall. Source: Dr Phil

Roxanne Lewis-Randall watched on in horror as Franklin allegedly carries the baby's dead, limp body. Source: Dr Phil

"He was like 'no he's asleep', so I put his pacifier on the arm of the couch and went back upstairs.

"I guess that's when he picked up Lincoln and carried his body around. So he carried him into the kitchen, got another piece of pizza, and eventually takes him to my room and lays him on my bed."

Holding back tears, she then recalled the moment she discovered Lincoln’s “limp”, lifeless body when she attempted to feed him at 2am.

Lincoln was just 19-months-old when he succumbed to fatal brain injuries. Source: Dr Phil

She desperately rushed the 19-month-old to hospital where he was diagnosed with skull fractures and brain damage before he was flown to another hospital in Tulsa.

Lincoln’s injuries were too severe and he died not long after.

Detectives said Franklin's alibi was inconsistent with the evidence in the case, and he is set to stand trial for murder from September 25, 2017.

News break - May 1

Back To Top