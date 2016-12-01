News

Bully learns not to mess with strangers the hard way
'Unlawful evidence': Killer who dumped teen girl's body in field appeals

Bully learns not to mess with strangers the hard way

Yahoo7 News

A foolish bully quickly learned he picked on the wrong person when he was sent flying to the ground with a single punch.

Footage which surfaced online shows a young man getting his just deserts after he attempts to menace a taller, slightly larger man.

The aggressor initially follows his intended victim as he walks along the quiet street, believed to be in the Netherlands, as his friends watch on.

When the pair are side by-side the thug shoves the other man and waits for retaliation, but the man instead continues walking.

Moments later, the bully attacks him with a swift kick to the shin at which stage the man fights back.

With a single punch to the face the bully is sent flying into the cobblestone road.

One of the thugs' mates run to try and defend his friend before being stopped by a passer-by.

Online commenters have jumped to the man's defence with one writing: "Serves him right! I would have punched him too".

