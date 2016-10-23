WATCH: Father confronts speeding driver after missing his car 'by inches'

A speeding Mercedes Benz has skidded around a corner and smashed into a street light moments before narrowly missing a young father and son.

Speeding driver misses father and son 'by inches'

Filmed in Lancaster earlier this month, the out of control driver can be seen speeding around the corner struggling to keep his CLK Coupe from smashing into the dash cam filming father.

“Me and my two-year-old boy had a lucky escape when an out of control car in a 20mph zone crashed, missing by car by inches,” the shocked father posted on LiveLeak.

“He managed to take out a lampost, 2 garden walls and a telegraph pole.”

At first, it appears that the hoon-driver has fled the scene. That is until the father does a three-point turn and the camera shows the luxury car smashed into a garden wall.

Both cars pulled over before the father checked to see if the driver of the damaged car was alright. His politeness waned quickly as he pointed out that he there was a child on board and he could have seriously injured them both.