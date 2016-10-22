Suspected London terrorism plot foiled with moments to spare

UK police have successfully foiled a suspected terrorist attack on a London Underground train after discovering a "viable improvised explosive device" on board.

London terrorism plot foiled with moments to spare

A 19-year-old man was tasered and arrested under the Terrorism attack at 12.20pm local time before an alleged explosive device was detonated in a controlled manner.

One bystander said that the teenager “walked down the street doing his own thing” when police “jumped him”.

While his motive has yet to be confirmed, he remains in police custody at a London police station for further questioning.

The Ministry of Defence warned its staff that the culprit might have hidden more devices around the city.

“This increase is in response to the discovery of a suspected viable improvised explosive device (IED) on a London Underground train yesterday,” the statement read.

“It is unknown who placed the device and what their motivation was. Therefore it remains possible that the perpetrator may attempt to place further devices. The threat level will continue to be reviewed as further information is received.”

Travellers on the Jubilee line were told to quickly evacuate the station, which remained closed for seven hours.

Armed police have since been added to London’s public transport network as part of a ramped up security program in response to the terrorism threat.

“They were plain-clothed police with masks, they had guns, everything. It was very unnerving,” one witness said.

“They were giving orders to each other and they knew exactly where to be, where to stand. Everything looked pretty organised.”

Another witness named Ali said the teenage boy was struggling not to get arrested for “a good five minutes” and police were shouting “armed police; don’t struggle".

"The armed police, I think five of them, ran behind him and put him on the floor,” Ali said.

Police said they believe the young man acted alone and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the alleged bombing attempt.