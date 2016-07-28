Britain's biggest family welcomes baby number 19

The biggest family in Britain has added baby number 19 to their expanding tribe.

Britain's biggest family welcomes baby #19

Sue and Noel Radford, who shot to fame on 16 Kids and Counting, welcomed daughter Phoebe Willow on July 24.

Phoebe, who weighed 7lb 15oz and arrived after a short 40-minute labour, is baby number 19 for the family with girls now outnumbering the boys.

The Radfords now have 10 girls and nine boys, ranging in age from 27 down to less than one week old, and three grandchildren.

As an indication of what it takes to feed a family of 21, the Radfords go through 15 bags of potatoes, three loaves of bread, two boxes of cereal and 10 litres of milk each day.

The couple own a mini bus just to get their children to school.

The eldest child, Chris, was born when Sue was just 14.

The Radfords also have Sophie, 22, Chloe, 21, Jack, 19, Daniel, 17, Luke, 15, Millie, 14, Katie, 13, James, 12, Ellie, 11, Aimee, 10, Josh, nine, Max, seven, Tilly, six, Oscar, four, Casper, three and 13-month-old Hallie.

After the birth of Hallie, Sue said the couple were done having more children.

But now after the birth of Phoebe, the couple haven't ruled baby number 20.

"I can’t rule it out. At the moment I am happy to have Phoebe with us, she is healthy and a little stunner," Sue told UK media.

Sue and Noel Radford, who were childhood sweethearts, spend an astonishing $52,000 each year bringing up their children.

Despite the financial struggle of raising such a large family, the Radfords make sure they holiday each year.

On top of raising 19 children, the couple run a successful bakery in Morecambe.