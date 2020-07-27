Woman's heartbreaking tribute to sister after tragic crash kills four

A heartbroken woman has paid tribute to her sister after she and three friends died in a car crash in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The four were in a car travelling along Nerang-Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown on Saturday at about 1pm.

Police said the driver of their car “lost control” and the car crashed into a ute.

All four died while the ute driver was hospitalised with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

One of the passengers has been identified as Katrina McKeough, 21.

Her sister Andrea wrote on Facebook, Ms McKeough was in the car with friends Lochlan Parker, Courtney Smith and Kirsten Van Gorp.

Andrea paid tribute to her sister adding she’s “completely and utterly at a loss for words”.

“I don't even know how to begin to process this,” Andrea wrote.

“I loved my sister so much and I feel wretched knowing that the last time we spoke, we fought. Badly.

“We never made peace with the argument, and now we never will. All I can say is to keep your loved ones close and to cherish every moment. Don't let pride get in the way of love.

“I would give anything to have seen her one last time to make it right”.

Ms McKeough urged people to drive safely. Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick described the crash as “terrible”.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy, particularly at a difficult time like this when we're all struggling in our own ways to fight back against COVID, so all of these losses are very significant,” he told the ABC.

