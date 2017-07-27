News

Latest tragic news for girl who suffered electric shock from tap
Girl who suffered electric shock from garden tap dealt another cruel blow

Father jailed for 31 years for murdering his children to get back at his wife

7News /

A Perth father has been jailed for at least 31 years for drugging and then murdering his two young children.

Three-year-old Andreas and five-year-old Zaraiyah-Lily died inside their Yanchep home at the hands of their father Jason Headland.

The court heard that Headland killed his children to punish his wife and made a chilling phone call just before the murders.

The court heard that Headland killed their children to get back at his wife. Source: 7 News

"I'll break your heart into 5 million little pieces". Source: 7 News

In the hours before the double murder on October 20 last year, Headland phoned his partner and told her he would "break her heart into 5 million pieces" before giggling and hanging up.

The official cause of the children's death was asphyxiation.

In sentencing, Justice Jenkins said that instead of protecting his children he used them as weapons.

The couple on their wedding day. Source: 7 News

The childrens' mother Anatoria Headland made her feelings known in court on Thursday.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, she described her two children as peas in a pod.

The siblings were "like peas in a pod". Source: 7 News

"They completed each other and completed me," the statement said.

Justice Jenkins said Headland appeared to show no remorse.

The accused remained silent in the dock and there was little reaction when he learned his fate.

The court heard that Mr Headland appeared to show no remorse. Source: 7 News

