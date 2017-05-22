Student allegedly bashed and left for dead 'in pool of blood' by man she had met hours before

A international student is in a critical condition after she was allegedly bashed and left for dead in the stairwell of a Perth apartment building.

Mehreen Ahmad, a Pakistani woman aged in her 30s and studying primary education, was found unconscious in a stairwell in a Murray Street apartment block, in a pool of her own blood on Saturday morning.

Blood was found across multiple levels of the stairwell, 7 News understands.

Police allege Eduardo Santos Abrahao Filho, a man she had been introduced to earlier that night, attacked her.

It's alleged the pair was with a group of friends who ended up at the Murray Street unit, but when Ms Ahmad left to get cigarettes she never returned.

What happened in the stairwell is unclear, but Ms Ahmad ended up in intensive care at Perth Hospital.

Santos Abrahao Filo has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Ms Ahmad’s parents flew in from their Dubai home on Sunday to be with her.