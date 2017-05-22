News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

Student allegedly bashed and left for dead 'in pool of blood' by man she had met hours before

Yahoo7 News /

A international student is in a critical condition after she was allegedly bashed and left for dead in the stairwell of a Perth apartment building.

Andy Murray gets rude awakening for Sport Relief 2018
0:54

Andy Murray gets rude awakening for Sport Relief 2018
Kremlin: We're open to working with Britain over incident involving ex-agent
0:45

Kremlin: We're open to working with Britain over incident involving ex-agent
Russian ex-spy critically ill after suspected exposure to unknown substance
0:42

Russian ex-spy critically ill after suspected exposure to unknown substance
Ex-Russian spy exposed to unknown substance in UK
1:05

Ex-Russian spy exposed to unknown substance in UK
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
1:31

Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
0227_1800_ADL-Afghani
0:39

Afghani refugee may be deported after deadly street fight
0227_1600_nat_fire
0:35

Huge fire destroys Bunnings store
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
0226_1800_wa_storm
1:39

Summer storms hit Rockingham, Wheatbelt
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
 

Mehreen Ahmad, a Pakistani woman aged in her 30s and studying primary education, was found unconscious in a stairwell in a Murray Street apartment block, in a pool of her own blood on Saturday morning.

Blood was found across multiple levels of the stairwell, 7 News understands.

Police allege Eduardo Santos Abrahao Filho, a man she had been introduced to earlier that night, attacked her.

Ms Ahmad is currently in a critical condition. Source: 7 News

It's alleged the pair was with a group of friends who ended up at the Murray Street unit, but when Ms Ahmad left to get cigarettes she never returned.

What happened in the stairwell is unclear, but Ms Ahmad ended up in intensive care at Perth Hospital.

Santos Abrahao Filo has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Ms Ahmad’s parents flew in from their Dubai home on Sunday to be with her.

The stairwell where it's alleged Ms Ahmad was attacked. Source: 7 News

Back To Top