Winds Fuel Colorado's Skipper Island Fire

A wildfire in Mesa County, Colorado, had burned through 220 acres by Friday, April 20, and had closed down I-70 several times. The fire south of I-70 was 90 percent contained while north of the highway it was 30 percent contained.The Skipper Island Fire had burned through 50 acres on Thursday before growing overnight, a news report said. No homes were threatened and no evacuations were in place Friday morning. Strong winds were contributing to the fire. Credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful