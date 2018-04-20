Haunting Video Shows Prince Dead at Home in Paisley Park

Minnesota police have released video footage of the moment officers discovered pop legend Prince dead at his Paisley Park mansion on April 21, 2016.This video was released by the Carver County Sheriff Department on April 19, 2018. It shows Prince’s lifeless body concealed partially behind a wall at his home in Chanhassen. Many of his records can be seen adorning the surrounding walls.Police earlier revealed there would be no charges following a two-year investigation into Prince’s death, according to the Star Tribune. Police told reporters in a press conference they had not been able to identify who supplied Prince with fentanyl painkillers, which had caused his death. These were said to be disguised as ‘counterfeit’ prescription medication. Credit: Carver County Sheriff Department