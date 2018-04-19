Georgia Police Identify Burglary Suspect After His Epic Disguise Fail

Police in St Marys, Georgia, were left wondering on April 13 if a life of crime really was this suspected thief’s bag (of water).They posted video to Facebook of a burglary suspect in a local branch of GameStop, caught on camera with his decidedly unconvincing disguise – a piece of plastic wrapping with a hole in it right at this face.In possibly not the most challenging piece of detective work they’ve faced, local police said on April 18 that they had identified the suspect as Kerry Hammond Jr, 22. They said he was wanted for burglary and criminal damage to property, and appealed for information as to his whereabouts. Credit: St Mary’s Police Department via Storyful