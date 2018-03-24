Florida Wildfire Burns Through Nearly 2,000 Acres

A wildfire in Collier County, Florida, stood at nearly 2,000 acres on Friday, March 23, as it threatened homes. There was no containment level provided for the Flag Pond Fire, a news report said.Six homes were threatened by the fire, which started on Wednesday, and voluntary evacuations were issued on Thursday.This video from the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District shows the Flag Pond Fire burning on Thursday. Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue District via Storyful