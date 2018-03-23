Meet the Commonwealth Games' Most 'Pawsome' Batonbearers

Black labrador Boss can’t be more proud to be chosen as one of the Queen’s batonbearers for the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Queensland.The “pawsome” dog and his owner, three-time blind Paralympian Gerrard Gosens, would carry the Queen’s Baton on its final journey to the games, which will be held from April 4 to15. While Gosens is busy climbing mountains and competing in endurance events, Boss works just as hard on his fitness by jogging, swimming and practising yoga, as seen in this video.The pair will carry the baton in Graceville on March 30. Credit: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games via Storyful