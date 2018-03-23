MIT Scientists Unveil Robotic Fish to Monitor Marine Life Up Close
The MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MITSCAIL) unveiled one of its latest developments for documenting marine life on March 21 – a soft robotic fish that can swim alongside sea life.According to an MIT report “using its undulating tail and a unique ability to control its own buoyancy, the fish, dubbed SoFi, can swim in a straight line, turn, or dive up or down” and is controlled by a waterproofed Super Nintendo controller.MITSCAIL hopes the SoFi will be able to do close observations and to interact with marine life, without disturbing real fish. Credit: MITCSAIL via Storyful