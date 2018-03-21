Turkish Backed Syrian Militias Prepare to Topple Kurdish Statue in Afrin
The Third Division of the Syrian National Army, which is backed by Turkey, released footage of fighters preparing to topple a statue linked to pre-Muslim traditions in Afrin on March 18.The statue of Kawa the Blacksmith is linked in Kurdish tradition to Nowrouz, a celebration of the new year, which takes place on the vernal equinox.Footage with the watermark of DHA, a Turkish news agency, shows the statue falling after fighters tried to pull it down using rope and a bulldozer, and then resorted to shooting it.In 2018, people in Iran, Kurds, and others celebrate Nowrouz on March 20. Credit: Third Division via Storyful