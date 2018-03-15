Police Release Video of Baseball Player Danry Vasquez's Assault on Girlfriend

Newly released footage shows former Corpus Christi Hooks baseball player Danry Vasquez assault his girlfriend at Whataburger Field in August 2016.KRIS TV reported the security camera footage of the incident was released following a public records request to Corpus Christi Police. The video shows Vasquez strike the woman and pull her by hair down a stairwell on August 02, 2016.Police arrested the Venezuelan baseballer on an assault family violence charge on August 4, 2016. KRIS TV reported the charges were dropped in March 2018. Nueces County District Attorney’s Office sent Vasquez to a program for first-time offenders and dropped the charges after the 19-year-old victim asked for the case not to be prosecuted.Lancaster Barnstormers issued a statement on Facebook announcing they had dropped Vasquez after learning of the video. Credit: Corpus Christi Police via Storyful