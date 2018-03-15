Students Bang Drums During Rhode Island Walkout

Students in Providence, Rhode Island, on March 14 joined a nationwide school walkout in favor of gun control, a month after a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.This video shows students marching through central Providence, banging drums and holding placards.Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of killing 17 people in the Parkland shooting, may face death penalty, The New York Times reported. Credit: Seamus via Storyful