Police Block International Women's Day March in Maldives

Police officers in Male, the Maldives, blocked an International Women’s Day march on March 8, local reports and politicians said.The march was organized by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the main opposition party, the news site Raajje said.MDP MP Rozaina Adam tweeted photos showing the marchers behind barricades. She said they were being “blocked” by police.The women can be seen holding a banner saying, “International Women’s Day 2018, #PressforProgress, To Help Accelerate Gender Parity, Walk the Talk”.Adam accused police of using violence toward the marchers. One woman, she said, was thrown to the ground and beaten with a baton.Video here shows a police line in front of a group of mostly women. One woman is seen being shoved by an officer. Credit: @ZFahmy1414 via Storyful