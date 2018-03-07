Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets

A truck driver kept driving for three miles after losing the trailer roof in a collision with an overpass in Philadelphia on March. Pennsylvania Leslie Stahl captured video showing the truck dragging trailer wreckage.The truck driver, Marcos Almanza, failed to clear an overpass in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia and the roof was peeled off, according to a WPVI report. Almanza told WPVI he was aware of the wreckage trailing his truck but he had to keep driving until he found a safe spot to stop. No charges have been filed against the driver, according to reports. Credit: Leslie Stahl via Storyful