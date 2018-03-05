Passenger Records Southwest Plane Attempting to Land in Strong Winds at Reagan Airport

Strong winds as a result of a nor’easter caused Southwest flight 653 to abandon its first attempt at landing at Ronald Reagan Airport, Virginia, on March 2.Mike Wilson, a passenger on board the flight, recorded the moment the plane attempted to land before pulling back into the air again. He also captured the passengers applauding when the plane finally landed.Over 3,000 flights were cancelled nationwide as a result of extreme weather, including 22 at Reagan National. Credit: Mike Wilson via Storyful