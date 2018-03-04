Thousands of Starfish Wash Ashore in Southeast UK

The wintry storm battering parts of Europe, the UK and Ireland had an unusual side effect in Kent, in the UK’s southeast, washing thousands of starfish onto beaches, as seen in this video.According to local reports, the phenomenon was spotted on a stretch of coast around Broadstairs.Cold air from the east followed by a storm, Storm Emma, brought days of snow and brought large parts of the UK to a standstill. Alex Theuma, walking his dog on March 3 after the worst of the weather, spotted the starfish on Dumpton Gap beach. Credit: Alex Theuma via Storyful