Nor'easter Knocks Down Trees in Pennsylvania
High winds toppled trees and knocked out power for thousands in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley on Friday, March 2. Additionally, snow dumped on the area, creating whiteout conditions, according to a news report.Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour were reported, and 60,000 customers were without power, the report said. The wind also blew the roof off a business in Allentown.This video shows trees that were knocked down and the wind in Red Hill. Credit: Nancy Howell via Storyful