Antarctic Sea Ice Hits Second Lowest Point on Record

The sea ice extent in Antarctica has shrunk to its second lowest on record, according to the Australian Antarctic Division.“The ice cover plays a crucially important role both in the global climate system and as a key habitat for a wide range of biota from micro-organisms to great whales,” the division’s Dr. Rob Massom said. It was unclear why the extent of ice diminished.After reaching its lowest point on February 18, the sea ice had reformed and expanded again. Antarctica had the least amount of sea ice on record in March 2017. Credit: Australian Antarctic Division via Storyful