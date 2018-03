Despite rain in the area, the Ohio River was receding in Louisville on Wednesday, February 28, after cresting on Tuesday. The river is expected to drop below 30 feet on Friday, a moderate flood stage, a news report said.The river crested at 35.64 feet on Tuesday, its 10th highest, the National Weather Service said.This video shows the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Indiana, across the river from Louisville. Credit: Daniel C Eidsmoe via Storyful