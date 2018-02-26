Police Hunt Washington Speed Camera Vandals

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington are hunting vandals who destroyed 11 speed cameras on Tuesday, February 20.Police released footage of the one of the incidents, which occurs near the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, during which a hooded individual exits a SUV before pushing over a roadside traffic camera. The video generated reaction on Twitter with some Washington residents sharing their own strong opinions on the capital’s speed cameras. Credit: Metropolitan Police Department via Storyful