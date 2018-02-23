Rocks Flow Like River After Rain From Ex-Cyclone Gita Hits Rakaia Gorge

New Zealand resident Donna Field captured video of Terrible Gully flowing with a stream of shingle rock at the Rakaia Gorge in Canterbury on February 20. The surge of water resulted after ex-Cyclone Gita made landfall on the South Island.The shingle rock flow has cut off eight farms from Rakaia in Canterbury, according to reports. The surge also caused road closures in the area.Field told Storyful she and her son, Joe, got in their car to check on the road closure when they came across the blockage of fast-moving rock.Field stated the noise was so loud she and her son “had to shout to each other to be heard.” Credit: Donna Field via Storyful