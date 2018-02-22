Gun Enthusiast Shows How Easy it is to Buy a AR-15 in South Carolina

South Carolina resident Coley Brown demonstrates how simple it is to buy an AR-15 rifle in Columbia in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Brown alleged it took him 18 hours, from February 15-16, to purchase the gun.In the video, Brown can be seen joining a local Facebook group for gun enthusiasts. He spots an AR-15 and sends the owner a message. The owner, who is not identified, allegedly agrees to a sale price for the rifle, and Brown picks up the gun the next day at a designated location.The transaction is not shown in the video but Brown alleges he paid in cash, was not given a receipt, and was not asked to show any type of identification. Credit: Coley Brown via Storyful